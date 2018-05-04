Red Sox's Brock Holt: Nears return

Holt (hamstring) ran Thursday and could go out on a rehabilitation assignment if he responds well to the activity, Stephen Hewitt of the Boston Herald reports.

Holt's injury was considered minor at the time, so it's not surprising to hear that he could return to Boston in the minimum amount of days. The regular at-bats he had been getting prior to the injury are not expected to be there when he returns, as Xander Bogaerts is back in place at shortstop. He could, however, challenge Eduardo Nunez for starts at second base.