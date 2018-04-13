Red Sox's Brock Holt: Not in Friday's lineup

Holt is not in the lineup against Baltimore on Friday, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Holt will take a seat following three straight starts at shortstop, going 1-for-9 with one RBI and three runs scored during those outings. In his place, Tzu-Wei Lin will draw the assignment and bat ninth in the order.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories