Red Sox's Brock Holt: Not in lineup Wednesday
Holt is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Angels, Jason Mastrodonato of the Boston Herald reports.
Despite going 2-for-5 with a homer and three RBI in Tuesday's win, Holt will head to the bench Wednesday. Tzu-Wei Lin will start at shortstop and hit ninth in his stead.
