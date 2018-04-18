Red Sox's Brock Holt: Not in lineup Wednesday

Holt is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Angels, Jason Mastrodonato of the Boston Herald reports.

Despite going 2-for-5 with a homer and three RBI in Tuesday's win, Holt will head to the bench Wednesday. Tzu-Wei Lin will start at shortstop and hit ninth in his stead.

