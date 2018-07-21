Red Sox's Brock Holt: Not in Saturday's lineup

Holt (knee) is out of the lineup for Saturday's game against the Tigers, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.

Holt suffered a bruised right knee when he was spiked during Friday's game in Detroit and is currently considered day-to-day. Eduardo Nunez is batting seventh starts at second base Saturday for Boston.

