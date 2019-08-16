Red Sox's Brock Holt: Not starting Friday

Holt (personal) is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Orioles, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.

Holt was unavailable for Wednesday's contest due to personal reasons but expected to be available Friday, though he's absent from the starting nine. It's unclear whether the 31-year-old will be an option off the bench. Marco Hernandez will start at the keystone with Michael Chavis (shoulder) on the injured list.