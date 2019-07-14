Red Sox's Brock Holt: Out against lefty

Holt is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Dodgers, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Holt will take a seat with a tough lefty (Hyun-Jin Ryu) on the bump for Los Angeles. The right-handed Eduardo Nunez will draw the start at the keystone in Holt's stead.

