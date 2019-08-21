Red Sox's Brock Holt: Out against southpaw

Holt is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Phillies, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

Holt is sitting in favor of Marco Hernandez on Wednesday with left-hander Drew Smyly starting for the Phillies. In 25 games since the All-Star break, the utility man is slashing .304/.403/.500 with one home run and a 9:9 BB:K.

More News
Our Latest Stories