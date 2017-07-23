Red Sox's Brock Holt: Picking up regular starts
Holt will start at second base and bat eighth Sunday against the Angels, Scott Lauber of ESPN.com reports.
Holt is batting just .200 since returning from the disabled list July 16 following a lengthy absence due to symptoms of vertigo, but the Red Sox seem content to stick with him in an everyday role until the front office is able to swing a trade for a third baseman. The Red Sox had started Holt at the hot corner in each of the previous five games, but he'll move over to second base Sunday with Dustin Pedroia nursing a sore knee.
