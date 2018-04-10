Red Sox's Brock Holt: Picks up start at shortstop
Holt is starting at shortstop and hitting ninth Tuesday against the Yankees, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
With Xander Bogaerts (ankle) landing on the disabled list Monday, Holt looks to be the early favorite to handle the bulk of shortstop duties until Bogaerts is healthy. The utility infielder has appeared in just four games so far this season (two starts), going 0-for-7 with three walks. He's expected to hit near the bottom of the order, and given his light bat, there should be better fantasy options available.
