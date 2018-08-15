Red Sox's Brock Holt: Pinch hit homer in win
Holt had a pinch hit home run to provide the winning margin in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Phillies.
Holt turned on the first pitch from Tommy Hunter, sending it 424 feet off the facade in right field. The blast was not only shocking for its distance but also its timing, coming in the eighth inning of a well-pitched game. Holt has managed to stay relevant in Boston's lineup as injuries continue to dog the infield. He had made five straight starts, hitting safely in each one, before Tuesday. With Ian Kinsler (hamstring) expected to be activated either Wednesday or Friday, Holt's playing time should take a hit. He and Eduardo Nunez are essentially vying for the same opportunities as utility infielders.
More News
-
Red Sox's Brock Holt: Big day with bat•
-
Red Sox's Brock Holt: Starts at second base Saturday•
-
Red Sox's Brock Holt: Fills in for Bogaerts•
-
Red Sox's Brock Holt: To lose ABs with Kinsler acquisition•
-
Red Sox's Brock Holt: Starts at second base Monday•
-
Red Sox's Brock Holt: Available for Sunday's contest•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Bullpen Report: Half the league in flux
What's eating Wade Davis? Are we done with Corey Knebel? How much longer for Hector Rondon?...
-
Waiver Wire: On Toussaint, Ward debuts
The Angels are promoting a prospect who could pay real dividends in Fantasy. Meanwhile, a couple...
-
Waivers: Gausman, Glasnow must-add?
If you're looking for pitching upside, we've got some for you on the waiver wire at the start...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
A high number of off days in Week 21 (Aug. 13-19) allows the two teams with eight games to...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
The two-start pitcher rankings for Week 21 (Aug. 13-19) are dominated by high-end hurlers,...
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 21
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start