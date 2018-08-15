Red Sox's Brock Holt: Pinch hit homer in win

Holt had a pinch hit home run to provide the winning margin in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Phillies.

Holt turned on the first pitch from Tommy Hunter, sending it 424 feet off the facade in right field. The blast was not only shocking for its distance but also its timing, coming in the eighth inning of a well-pitched game. Holt has managed to stay relevant in Boston's lineup as injuries continue to dog the infield. He had made five straight starts, hitting safely in each one, before Tuesday. With Ian Kinsler (hamstring) expected to be activated either Wednesday or Friday, Holt's playing time should take a hit. He and Eduardo Nunez are essentially vying for the same opportunities as utility infielders.