Red Sox's Brock Holt: Plates two runs

Holt went 2-for-3 with two RBI and one walk Sunday against the Blue Jays.

Holt delivered two singles during the series finale, driving in a run on each base knock. Despite a modest start to July (.260 average through 11 games) Holt sits with a .289/.363/.385 slash line with one home run and 25 RBI heading into the second half of the season.

More News
Our Latest Stories