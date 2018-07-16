Red Sox's Brock Holt: Plates two runs
Holt went 2-for-3 with two RBI and one walk Sunday against the Blue Jays.
Holt delivered two singles during the series finale, driving in a run on each base knock. Despite a modest start to July (.260 average through 11 games) Holt sits with a .289/.363/.385 slash line with one home run and 25 RBI heading into the second half of the season.
