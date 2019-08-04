Red Sox's Brock Holt: Playing time trending down
Holt is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Yankees.
The lefty-hitting Holt will unsurprisingly take a seat with a southpaw (J.A. Happ) on the bump for the Yankees, but the 31-year-old has been seeing few opportunities against right-handed pitching lately as well. Holt was effectively bumped out of the everyday lineup when first baseman Mitch Moreland was reinstated July 23 from the injured list, which resulted in Michael Chavis moving over to the keystone on a regular basis. Since Moreland's return, Holt has started in only six of Boston's 13 games.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 20 Preview: Two-start pitchers
If you need a two-start sleeper for Week 20, you have several to choose from. They come with...
-
Week 20 Fantasy baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy trade chart: Mancini rising
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 20 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
You like outfielders? The list of sleeper hitters for the upcoming week is littered with them...
-
Prospects: Sheffield has an opening
Justus Sheffield has an opening at the right time, based on his work at Double-A, and we may...
-
Waivers: Trent Grisham a nice find
Recent call-ups Trent Grisham and Travis Demeritte could play pivotal roles, but Fantasy players...