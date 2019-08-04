Red Sox's Brock Holt: Playing time trending down

Holt is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Yankees.

The lefty-hitting Holt will unsurprisingly take a seat with a southpaw (J.A. Happ) on the bump for the Yankees, but the 31-year-old has been seeing few opportunities against right-handed pitching lately as well. Holt was effectively bumped out of the everyday lineup when first baseman Mitch Moreland was reinstated July 23 from the injured list, which resulted in Michael Chavis moving over to the keystone on a regular basis. Since Moreland's return, Holt has started in only six of Boston's 13 games.