Red Sox's Brock Holt: Pops second homer

Holt went 1-for-1 with a walk and a solo home run in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Orioles.

Chris Owings pinch hit for him in the seventh inning against left-handed reliever Paul Fry, but Holt's fifth-inning blast had already given Eduardo Rodriguez and the Boston bullpen all the offense they would need on the night. The homer was just his second of the season, with the first coming June 14, but Holt's .318/.392/.446 slash line through 58 games should keep him prominently in the mix at second base until Michael Chavis (shoulder) gets healthy.