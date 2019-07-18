Red Sox's Brock Holt: Primary starter at second base

Holt went 3-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored in Wednesday's 5-4 win over the Blue Jays.

Holt, who is not in Thursday afternoon's starting lineup, started at second base for the fifth time in the six games since the All-Star break. In the game he didn't start, the now-designated Eduardo Nunez played the keystone. Marco Hernandez is still around to play second, but for now it looks like Holt will the primary starter. That could change once Mitch Moreland (quadriceps) is ready to duty. When that happens, Michael Chavis is presumed to be the primary starter at second.