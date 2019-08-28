Red Sox's Brock Holt: Racks up three hits in win

Holt went 3-for-4 with a double, a walk and two RBI in Tuesday's win over Colorado.

Holt plated a run with a ground rule double in the fifth inning and drove in another with a single in the seventh. The three-hit game upped his average to .351 in August and .329 overall on the season. He has also scored 30 runs and racked up 26 RBI in 173 at-bats.