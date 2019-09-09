Red Sox's Brock Holt: Raps two hits in loss
Holt went 2-for-4 with a run scored in Sunday's 10-5 loss to the Yankees.
Holt has settled into an everyday role at second base, starting 11 straight and 13 of the last 14 games. He's slashing .308/.357/.404 with three extra-base hits, six RBI and eight runs scored during the 14-game run. Holt should remain the primary starter there with news Boston is considering shutting down Michael Chavis (shoulder/oblique).
