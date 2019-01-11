Red Sox's Brock Holt: Receives raise

Holt agreed to a one-year, $3.575 million deal with the Red Sox, avoiding arbitration, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.

This is his final year under team control before hitting the open market. Holt is expected to reprise his utility role, likely spelling Dustin Pedroia at the keystone several times a month, at minimum.

