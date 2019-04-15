Red Sox's Brock Holt: Rehab assignment beginning Tuesday

Holt (eye) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Pawtucket on Tuesday, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Holt has been on the injured list for 10 days since his 2-year-old son accidentally scratched his cornea. He's eligible to return Tuesday but will need at least a few more days. The plan is to have him play two games and then evaluate from there. With an off day coming up Thursday, Friday's game against the Rays could be a reasonable target.

