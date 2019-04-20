Red Sox's Brock Holt: Rehab on hold

Holt's rehab assignment was put on hold after his contact lens was deemed inadequate, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Holt has been on the shelf with a scratched cornea and still couldn't see the ball properly during rehab games earlier in the week. Initial attempts to solve the problem failed, so it remains unclear when he's expected to return.

