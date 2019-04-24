Red Sox's Brock Holt: Rehab resuming soon

Holt (eye) is expected to resume his rehab assignment this weekend, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Holt has been battling a scratched cornea. He began a rehab assignment over a week ago but quickly paused it after he couldn't properly see the ball. He took batting practice Wednesday and appears to be back on track, though the Red Sox will want him to prove he can see as normal before he returns to action.

