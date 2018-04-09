Red Sox's Brock Holt: Replaces Bogaerts on Sunday
Holt flied out in his lone at-bat after replacing Xander Bogaerts in the top of the seventh inning of Sunday's 8-7 win over the Rays.
Holt has started only two of the Red Sox's first nine games, but the utility man could be in store for more work in the event the left ankle injury Bogaerts sustained sidelines the star shortstop for a spell. The Red Sox will likely reevaluate Bogaerts and provide an update on his status prior to Tuesday's series opener against the Yankees, so more clarity on Holt's outlook for the next handful of games should come soon.
