Red Sox's Brock Holt: Resting Wednesday
Holt is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Indians.
Though the Tribe will bring a right-hander (Shane Bieber) to the hill for the series finale, the lefty-hitting Holt will head to the bench despite having started only one of the prior three contests. Holt still looks primed to see most of the action at second base while Michael Chavis (shoulder) is on the shelf, but Marco Hernandez will receive the nod at the keystone Wednesday.
