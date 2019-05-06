Red Sox's Brock Holt: Resuming baseball activities

Holt (shoulder) will resume baseball activities Monday, Michael Silverman of the Boston Herald reports.

Holt's corneal abrasion has healed, and now he focuses on the shoulder. "He gives us balance, a left-handed hitter that can play everywhere on the field, he's a quality at-bat when he's healthy, so we miss him," said manager Alex Cora. "We'll be patient, we know how important he is and we're not going to rush him." The Red Sox plan to return him to a minor-league rehab assignment as soon as possible.

More News
Our Latest Stories