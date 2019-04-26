Red Sox's Brock Holt: Resuming rehab Friday

Holt (eye) will join Triple-A Pawtucket on Friday to resume his rehab assignment, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Holt had to take a break from his rehab stint after struggling to see the ball, but he's been cleared to resume game action. An official timetable for his return from the injured list has yet to be established.

More News
Our Latest Stories