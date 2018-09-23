Red Sox's Brock Holt: Retreats to bench

Holt is out of the lineup Sunday against the Indians, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Holt had started each of the Red Sox's previous three games, all at different positions. The utility man should have a decent path to steady playing time over the final week of the season with the playoff-bound Red Sox likely to rest a couple of their regulars in each game, making him someone who might be worth a look in AL-only or deeper mixed leagues. Holt has recorded a hit in each of Boston's last seven contests, going 9-for-19 with a pair of home runs and five RBI over that stretch.