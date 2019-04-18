Red Sox's Brock Holt: Returning to doctor

Holt (eye) visited the eye doctor after beginning his minor-league rehab assignment Tuesday at Triple-A Pawtucket, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.

Holt was supposed to play a couple games with Pawtucket before potentially returning Friday at Tampa Bay, but he apparently had some issues seeing the ball. According the Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic, the 30-year-old will look to try out a different lens, making him unlikely to ready for this weekend.