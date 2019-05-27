Red Sox's Brock Holt: Returns to action

Holt (shoulder) returned from the 10-day injured list Monday and will bat seventh and play second base against Cleveland.

Holt only got into six games this season before going down with a scratched cornea and then a shoulder injury. While he's starting in his first game back, it's not clear that he'll have regular starts ahead of him due to the emergence of Michael Chavis at second base. Darwinzon Hernandez was optioned in a corresponding move.