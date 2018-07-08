Red Sox's Brock Holt: Riding pine Sunday
Holt is out of the lineup Sunday against the Royals, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.
He'll head to bench Sunday, but after making his third consecutive start a day earlier, Holt may have the leg up on playing time in the middle infield over Eduardo Nunez. Holt sports a .777 OPS over 186 plate appearances, an appreciable uptick from Nunez's own .661 mark.
More News
-
Red Sox's Brock Holt: Makes third straight start•
-
Red Sox's Brock Holt: Enters lineup at shortstop•
-
Red Sox's Brock Holt: Fills in at shortstop•
-
Red Sox's Brock Holt: Starts at first base Wednesday•
-
Red Sox's Brock Holt: Starts in right field•
-
Red Sox's Brock Holt: Drives in three against Astros•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball trade chart: Pham falls
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Tucker a call-up to get excited about
The Astros have finally called up top prospect Kyle Tucker, and Scott White says it's a move...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
With so many teams playing eight games this week, where else are you going to look for sleepers?...
-
Week 16 two-start pitcher rankings
A busy Week 16 (July 9-15) means a high number of two-start options. Scott White ranks them...
-
Podcast: Player adds for Week 16
We’ll tell you the hitters and pitchers to add to get you set for a win in Fantasy Week 16...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Start Franco
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start