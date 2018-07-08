Red Sox's Brock Holt: Riding pine Sunday

Holt is out of the lineup Sunday against the Royals, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.

He'll head to bench Sunday, but after making his third consecutive start a day earlier, Holt may have the leg up on playing time in the middle infield over Eduardo Nunez. Holt sports a .777 OPS over 186 plate appearances, an appreciable uptick from Nunez's own .661 mark.