Red Sox's Brock Holt: Says he's fine
Holt said he's fine after being scratched from Tuesday's Grapefruit League game with abdominal tightness, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
Holt said his removal from the lineup was simply precautionary, as the utility man felt something while throwing but had no issues taking batting practice. It sounds like Holt dodged a more serious injury, but the Red Sox will still play it safe and evaluate him further Wednesday to make sure it's nothing overly serious.
