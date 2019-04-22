Red Sox's Brock Holt: Scheduled for BP

Holt (eye) is scheduled to take batting practice Tuesday, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Holt, who has been sidelined for most of April with a scratched cornea, has been cleared to resume hitting after his rehab assignment was put on hold last week. The Red Sox are expected to determine the next step in his recovery after Tuesday's on-field BP session.

