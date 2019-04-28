Red Sox's Brock Holt: Scratched from rehab start

Holt (eye) was scratched from a rehab game at Triple-A Pawtucket due to right shoulder soreness, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Holt resumed his rehab assignment Friday after a short break, going 1-for-3 with three walks, but apparently did something during the game to injure his shoulder. He's considered day-to-day, and it's unclear how this latest setback affects his timetable to return to Boston.