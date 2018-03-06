Red Sox's Brock Holt: Scratched from Tuesday's spring game

Holt was scratched from Tuesday's Grapefruit League game against the Rays, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

It's unclear why Holt was a late removal from the lineup, but more should be known following the conclusion of Tuesday's contest. Ivan De Jesus replaced him in the lineup, batting seventh and playing second base.

