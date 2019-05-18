Red Sox's Brock Holt: Serving as DH during rehab

Holt (shoulder) went 1-for-3 with a walk and a run scored as the designated hitter for Triple-A Pawtucket on Friday.

Holt restarted his rehab assignment earlier this week but has been DH only for three games. He's expected to play in the field soon, per Jason Mastrodonato of the Boston Herald, at which point manager Alex Cora will start to seriously consider bringing him back up to Boston.