Red Sox's Brock Holt: Should return Wednesday
Holt (hamstring) went 1-for-3 on Monday in the first game of a planned two-day rehabilitation assignment, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
Holt is expected to return to Boston's lineup by Wednesday. He'll have missed the minimum 10 days, which suggests the injury was a minor one.
