Red Sox's Brock Holt: Sits against lefty

Holt, who did not start Opening Day against Seattle left-hander Marco Gonzalez, will make his first start of the season Saturday, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Eduardo Nunez started Thursday and will be in the lineup again Friday against southpaw Yusei Kikuchi before Holt starts Saturday against right-hander Mike Leake. Holt and Nunez will share second base until Dustin Pedroia (knee) is ready to play.