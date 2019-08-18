Red Sox's Brock Holt: Sits versus lefty

Holt is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Orioles, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports.

Boston will withhold three of its lefty-hitting regulars (Holt, Mitch Moreland and Jackie Bradley) with Baltimore bringing southpaw Ty Blach to the hill in the series finale. Chris Owings will cover second base in Holt's stead.

