Red Sox's Brock Holt: Sitting out Monday

Holt is not in the lineup Monday against the Rays, Steve Hewitt of the Boston Herald reports.

Holt will head to the bench for Monday's series finale after starting the past five games, going just 3-for-19 (.158) with two doubles and a 5:6 BB:K over that stretch. Marco Hernandez is starting at the keystone against lefty Blake Snell in place of Holt.

