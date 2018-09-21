Red Sox's Brock Holt: Solo shot

Holt went 1-for-4 with a walk and solo home run Thursday against the Yankees.

Holt took Masahiro Tanaka deep in the the third inning for his sixth home run of the season. He's gotten more regular at-bats in the absence of Eduardo Nunez, and now has three home runs in his eight games. Though that's not the strength of his game, Holt has batted second and fifth respectively in two of his starts this week. That puts him in a good position to rack up counting stats as a member of the Red Sox strong lineup.

More News
Our Latest Stories