Red Sox's Brock Holt: Starts at first base Wednesday

Holt started at first base for the first time this season and went 2-for-3 in Wednesday's win over Baltimore.

Add in a hit by pitch and the super-utility Holt got on base three times Wednesday. He's appeared in 15 of the last 16 games, including 11 starts all over the diamond. That surge in playing time has been a byproduct of the Red Sox dropping Hanley Ramirez and a some injuries. He's batting a modest .263 (10-for-38) during this stretch, but has reached base nine other times via walk or HBP, scored four runs and knocked in eight. Holt generally makes contact and, in this lineup, will get at-bats with men on base.