Red Sox's Brock Holt: Starts at second base Monday

Holt, who missed two games with a knee injury, started at second base Monday and went 0-for-3 with a walk in a 5-3 win over the Orioles.

Holt injured the knee Friday when he was spiked by Detroit's Jeimer Candelario. He's become an important piece for the Red Sox, who face the prospect of being without Dustin Pedroia (knee) for the rest of the season. Holt has also been a more consistent hitter than Pedroia's primary replacement, Eduardo Nunez.