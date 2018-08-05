Red Sox's Brock Holt: Starts at second base Saturday
Holt started at second base and went 1-for-3 in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Yankees.
Holt got the start at second after Boston placed Ian Kinsler (hamstring) on the disabled list. Immediately after Kinsler was acquired, Holt was moved back to a super-utility role, but he should see regular at-bats at second base while Kinsler is sidelined. Eduardo Nunez could also get starts at second, but for the time being, he's needed to cover for the injured Rafael Devers (hamstring) at third base.
More News
-
Red Sox's Brock Holt: Fills in for Bogaerts•
-
Red Sox's Brock Holt: To lose ABs with Kinsler acquisition•
-
Red Sox's Brock Holt: Starts at second base Monday•
-
Red Sox's Brock Holt: Available for Sunday's contest•
-
Red Sox's Brock Holt: Not in Saturday's lineup•
-
Red Sox's Brock Holt: Avoids serious injury•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Sanchez falls
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Week 20 (Aug. 6-12) is shaping up to be a special week for hitters, according to Scott White,...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 20 (Aug. 6-12) isn't the greatest for two-start sleepers, but Scott White's rankings do...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Nunez rising
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects: Kopech making a comeback
After struggling with control all season, Michael Kopech is back to looking like the elite...
-
Waivers: Start with Glasnow, Gomber
Kole Calhoun continues to put on a show while Tyler Glasnow and A.J. Minter settle into new...