Red Sox's Brock Holt: Starts at second base Saturday

Holt started at second base and went 1-for-3 in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Yankees.

Holt got the start at second after Boston placed Ian Kinsler (hamstring) on the disabled list. Immediately after Kinsler was acquired, Holt was moved back to a super-utility role, but he should see regular at-bats at second base while Kinsler is sidelined. Eduardo Nunez could also get starts at second, but for the time being, he's needed to cover for the injured Rafael Devers (hamstring) at third base.