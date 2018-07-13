Red Sox's Brock Holt: Starts at second base Thursday

Holt started at second base and went 0-for-4 in Thursday's 6-4 win over the Blue Jays.

Holt took over at second base after Eduardo Nunez started at third base in place of the injured Rafael Devers, who was placed on the 10-day disabled list Thursday with a shoulder injury. Nunez figures to get most of the playing time at third base in Devers' absence, which means Holt would be the primary second baseman. The Red Sox called up Tzu-Wei Lin as infield insurance for both Holt and Nunez.