Red Sox's Brock Holt: Starts at second base

Holt went 1-for-3 with a triple in Wednesday's 4-3 win over Texas.

Holt was the third different player to start at second base in the last three games. Over the last week, he's started twice at the keystone, Marco Hernandez three times and Eduardo Nunez twice. This revolving door should continue in the short term. At some point, when the Red Sox get their injured first basemen back, Michael Chavis could slide over to become the primary starter.

