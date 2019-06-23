Red Sox's Brock Holt: Starts five straight
Holt started at second base and went 1-for-4 in Saturday's 8-7 loss to Toronto.
Holt has started five straight games and seven of the last eight at second base, all against right-handed starters. The one time he sat was against a left-hander, but there is not a strict platoon at the position. Holt appears to be the primary starter at second for the short term. At some point, when Boston gets its injured first basemen back, Michael Chavis could shift to the keystone to become the everyday starter.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 14 Preview: Top 10 Sleeper Hitters
With a series in London and a series in Colorado, Week 14 is fit for some interesting lineup...
-
Week 14 Preview: Two-Start Pitchers
The list of two-start pitchers for Week 14 is on the shorter side. Scott White looks to a boring...
-
Week 14 Fantasy Baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade values
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Bullpen Report: Iglesias or Lorenzen?
The Reds have thrown everybody for a loop with their recent bullpen usage, and Luke Jackson...
-
Waivers: Alzolay, Gallen make case
On a day of mostly bad pitching, the newcomers stood out, according to Scott White.