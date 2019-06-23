Red Sox's Brock Holt: Starts five straight

Holt started at second base and went 1-for-4 in Saturday's 8-7 loss to Toronto.

Holt has started five straight games and seven of the last eight at second base, all against right-handed starters. The one time he sat was against a left-hander, but there is not a strict platoon at the position. Holt appears to be the primary starter at second for the short term. At some point, when Boston gets its injured first basemen back, Michael Chavis could shift to the keystone to become the everyday starter.