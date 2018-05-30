Red Sox's Brock Holt: Starts in right field for Betts
Holt made a second straight start in right field for the injured Mookie Betts (side) and went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and two runs scored in Tuesday's 8-3 win over the Blue Jays.
With Dustin Pedroia back in the fold after missing the first two months while recovering from knee surgery, there will be fewer opportunities for Holt. He should get at least one more start in place of Betts, as manager Alex Cora told Michael Silverman of the Boston Herald that Betts won't return to the starting lineup until Thursday or Friday.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Podcast: Need some pitching?
Do you have Bieber fever or need some saves? Check out this episode of the Fantasy Baseball...
-
Still waiting on six breakouts?
Heath Cummings looks at the breakouts from the beginning of the year who still haven't done...
-
Waivers: Bieber gets a chance
The Indians are about to unveil an intriguing arm in their ongoing search for a fifth starter....
-
Fantasy Baseball trades: Back Bumgarner
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: A new side of Musgrove
Joe Musgrove showed in his season debut that he might have more upside than he gets credit...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 10
Mac Williamson should hit the ground running off the DL while Brandon Nimmo gets to enjoy the...