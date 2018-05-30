Red Sox's Brock Holt: Starts in right field for Betts

Holt made a second straight start in right field for the injured Mookie Betts (side) and went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and two runs scored in Tuesday's 8-3 win over the Blue Jays.

With Dustin Pedroia back in the fold after missing the first two months while recovering from knee surgery, there will be fewer opportunities for Holt. He should get at least one more start in place of Betts, as manager Alex Cora told Michael Silverman of the Boston Herald that Betts won't return to the starting lineup until Thursday or Friday.