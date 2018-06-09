Red Sox's Brock Holt: Starts in right field
Holt started in right field and went 0-for-3 with a walk in Friday's 1-0 loss to the White Sox.
Holt filled in for an injured J.D. Martinez (back), who had been taking the spot of Mookie Betts (abdomen). Martinez's back injury is not considered serious -- manager Alex Cora told Jason Mastrodonato of the Boston Herald that the back injury is related to travel and not playing the outfield. Cora thinks Martinez will be back in the lineup Saturday, but it may not be the end of Holt's stay in the lineup. He's third on the team with a .306 batting average, and the manager may want to keep his bat in the lineup. Holt could be used at second base with Dustin Pedroia (knee) on the disabled list.
