Red Sox's Brock Holt: Suffers hamstring injury

Holt was removed from Sunday's game against the Blue Jays with left hamstring tightness, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.

Holt had a single in his lone at-bat before leaving the game and appeared to sustain the injury when he was thrown out at the plate in the second inning. Eduardo Nunez has taken over at third base for Boston.

