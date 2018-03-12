Red Sox's Brock Holt: Takes pitch off elbow
Holt was hit by a pitch just above his elbow Sunday and will not play Monday against Toronto, Chad Jennings of the Boston Herald reports.
Holt said he expects to be fine, but the Red Sox are holding him out Monday as a precaution. The spring hasn't been kind to Holt, who has been limited by an abdominal strain and faces a glut of competition for the utility infielder job that includes Eduardo Nunez, Deven Marrero and Tzu-Wei Lin.
