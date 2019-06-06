Red Sox's Brock Holt: Takes seat

Holt is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Royals, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Eduardo Nunez will man the keystone in the series finale after Holt started four of the previous six games at the position. The Red Sox are expected to activate Mitch Moreland (back) from the 10-day injured list Friday, at which time he could step back in as the team's primary first baseman. The addition of Moreland is expected to result in Michael Chavis shifting over to second base on a full-time basis, relegating Holt and Nunez to utility roles.