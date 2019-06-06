Red Sox's Brock Holt: Takes seat
Holt is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Royals, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
Eduardo Nunez will man the keystone in the series finale after Holt started four of the previous six games at the position. The Red Sox are expected to activate Mitch Moreland (back) from the 10-day injured list Friday, at which time he could step back in as the team's primary first baseman. The addition of Moreland is expected to result in Michael Chavis shifting over to second base on a full-time basis, relegating Holt and Nunez to utility roles.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waiver Wire and Wednesday Winners/Losers
Chris Towers names five to add, plus winners and losers from Wednesday's action, including...
-
Prospects: What to do with Hiura, Robert
How soon before we see Keston Hiura again? Is there any chance we see Luis Robert? Scott White...
-
Kimbrel a sure thing?
Hasty build-ups following delayed signings haven't always turned out so well for the pitchers...
-
Waivers and Tuesday's Winners/Losers
Heath Cummings says he still agrees with Scott White's "sell high" take on Austin Riley, and...
-
Trade Mailbag: How to move Ramirez
Jose Ramirez is one of the more confounding players in Fantasy in 2019. We've got a few deals...
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
Scott White shares his trade values for each of the top 200 in Head-to-Head points leagues,...