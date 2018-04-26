Red Sox's Brock Holt: Three hits in win
Holt went 3-for-4 with a double, RBI and run scored in Wednesday's win over the Blue Jays.
It was the second straight three-hit day for Holt, and extended his hitting streak to eight in the process. He's raised his batting average well over 100 points in that span to .327, as he's taking advantage of the extra playing time afforded to him while Xander Bogaerts remains on the shelf with an ankle injury.
